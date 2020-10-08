Netflix’s Mank trailer recreates the Golden Age of Hollywood

Gary Oldman

The first trailer for David Fincher’s new film about the making of Citizen Kane recreates the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Netflix’s Mank chronicles the making of the classic 1941 film through the eyes of screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz.

The one-minute teaser is shot in the style of the pioneering feature, often credited with revolutionising cinematography, editing and narrative structure in filmmaking.

David Fincher’s MANK starring Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance. In Select Theaters November and on @netflix December 4. pic.twitter.com/nnROfRbGBi — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 8, 2020

Gary Oldman, who recently won a best actor Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, debuts in the title role.

Charles Dance can be seen as newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst, and a peroxide blonde Amanda Seyfried plays his mistress, the actress Marion Davies.

The film also stars Strike actor Tom Burke as Citizen Kane’s director and star Orson Welles.

Mank is Fincher’s first feature directing effort since 2014’s Gone Girl, starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.

It was reportedly shot at the same California ranch where Mankiewicz spent more than two months working on the first draft of the screenplay.

The writer, who was an alcoholic, could focus on his writing thanks to the ranch’s strict no-alcohol policy.

Mankiewicz went on to win an Oscar for his screenplay, sharing the gong with Welles.