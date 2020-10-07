Hamish Gaman to return to Dancing On Ice after Caprice Bourret split

Caprice Bourret and Hamish Gaman

Dancing On Ice pro Hamish Gaman is returning to the show after his split from celebrity skating partner Caprice Bourret during the last series.

Gaman, 37, hit the headlines when he and Bourret parted ways early in the series.

Following their split, model and businesswoman Bourret, 48, returned to the ice with new partner Oscar Peter, but later quit the series outright.

The start of a new chapter ❤️ I’m so excited to announce that I’m returning to @dancingonice for the new series. I can’t wait to meet my new celebrity partner. Who do you think it’ll be? ✨ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/W0bzMpXFUj — Hamish Gaman (@HamishGaman) October 7, 2020

The reason for Gaman and Bourret’s split remains unknown.

Announcing his return on Twitter, Gaman wrote: “The start of a new chapter. I’m so excited to announce that I’m returning to @dancingonice for the new series. I can’t wait to meet my new celebrity partner. Who do you think it’ll be?”

Gaman also shared a video of himself performing a spin on the practice rink.

At the time of the last series, Gaman said the last three and a half months had been the “worst of my life” and that he was “struggling”.

Caprice Bourret and Hamish Gaman attend the ITV Palooza event (Ian West/PA)

Bourret’s publicist said at the time that it had been “a hard few months” for her and that “she’s had to keep silent for contractual reasons”.

This year’s line-up of professionals includes returning favourites Matt Evers and Alexandra Schauman, as well as newcomers such as Klabera Komini, Yebin Mok and Disney On Ice star Angela Egan.

Completing the line-up are former competitive skaters and Cirque Du Soleil performers Karina Manta and skating partner Joe Johnson, who will lead the professional group performances.

Myleene Klass was the first celebrity skater confirmed (Lia Toby/PA)

Comedian Rufus Hound, Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson, musician and TV presenter Myleene Klass and actress Denise Van Outen have signed up to take part in the ITV competition.

Also starring in next year’s series are model Rebekah Vardy, former Olympic skier Graham Bell, soap star Joe-Warren Plant, actress Faye Brookes, actor Jason Donovan, radio DJ Sonny Jay, musician Lady Leshurr and reality star Billie Shepherd.