The star-studded Dancing On Ice line-up in full

Denise Van Outen and Graham Bell

The Dancing On Ice line-up for 2021 is complete.

The TV series will be presented by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who will be joined by the expert panel of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

Here is a look at who has signed up.

– Rufus Hound

Rufus Hound (ITV/PA)

The comedian, whose recent acting credits include Sky One sitcom Trollied, was the 12th and final contestant to be announced.

He joked: “Training starts in a couple of weeks. I’ve spent the last 20 years in the pub mainly.”

– Billie Shepherd

The reality TV star is best known for appearing in The Only Way Is Essex and for her show with her sister Sam, titled Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries, on ITVBe.

She has regularly appeared on daytime shows including Loose Women, This Morning and Lorraine.

– Lady Leshurr

Mic drop! ? @LadyLeshurr is ready to get her skates on ? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/0EBPDcKvfH — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 30, 2020

The rapper, real name Melesha Katrina O’Garro, hails from Kingshurst, Solihull, and is best known for her Queen’s Speech series of freestyle performances.

She has said she does not know “what I’ve got myself in for” but she likes to “throw myself in at the deep end and I just wing it a lot of the time”.

– Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy (Matt Crossick/PA)

The model and presenter, 38, is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017 and joined her husband, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, for two episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Vardy made headlines around the world in October last year when rival Wag Coleen Rooney publicly claimed her Instagram account was the source of leaked stories about her private life.

Vardy denies the accusation and the pair are locked in a legal dispute.

– Colin Jackson

Former Olympic hurdler Jackson, 53, said he could do “a little bit of skating”. The Welsh star is no stranger to showing off fancy footwork, having come second in the 2005 series of Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Erin Boag.

Jackson called time on his athletics career in front of an adoring home crowd at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham in 2003.

– Graham Bell

Bell, 54, is an ex-Olympic skier and admitted that the “transferable skills of edge control, balance” in his sport would be useful on the ice.

Bell was British ski champion eight times and retired as a professional ski racer in 1998. He has since become a TV presenter, journalist and adventurer.

– Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass (Lia Toby/PA)

The musician and television presenter was the first celebrity skater to be confirmed as taking part in Dancing On Ice 2021.

As she announced the news on social media, Klass said her daughters, Ava, 12, and Hero, nine, are both “obsessed” with skating and wanted her to take part in the show, but she was afraid someone would skate over her fingers.

“They both ice skate and I stand there and I hold the coats,” she said.

“Now it’s my turn to learn and I can’t wait.”

– Joe-Warren Plant

Emmerdale’s 18-year-old star, who is known for playing Jacob Gallagher, will also take part in the ITV programme.

The soap actor said he is “so excited to learn something new” after being unveiled as a contestant.

“I can’t wait. I love getting dressed up, fancy dress parties, it’s all part of the fun,” he told ITV’s This Morning.

– Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen (Ian West/PA)

Presenter and actress Van Outen is also taking part in the competition.

She previously finished as runner-up in the 10th series of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2012 and earlier this year competed on The Masked Singer as Fox.

Van Outen, 46, told ITV’s Loose Women it will be “lovely and refreshing to see a bit of sparkle, a bit of glamour and see us all happy and smiling enjoying ourselves on the ice”.

– Faye Brookes

Faye Brookes (Ian West/PA)

The actress, who has said she is a trained dancer, will also star in the new series of Dancing On Ice.

In a social media post, she previously said that “attempting to put something I already know very well on skates is quite scary”.

Brookes, 33, is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Kate Connor on Coronation Street.

– Jason Donovan

Jason Donovan (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Australian actor and singer Donovan will also compete in the programme.

The 52-year-old, who shot to fame playing Scott Robinson in the soap Neighbours, said skating “is all about balance and confidence”.

He told ITV’s This Morning: “I’ve done a little bit of skating in my youth, in Australia, surprisingly in the heat of an Australian summer.

“I’ve surfed, I’ve skied a lot so I guess I’ll bring a little bit of that confidence.”

– Sonny Jay

Sonny Jay (Ian West/PA)

Jay has said he is “so excited” to be taking part in the new series.

The former Britain’s Got Talent contestant, 27, told his Capital Radio co-hosts he does not “know how I kept it a secret”, adding: “I don’t want to fall over, not in front of the nation.