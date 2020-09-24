Sir Elton John sets new US dates for his farewell tour

Sir Elton John has announced the new US dates of his rescheduled farewell tour, which will keep the veteran rocker on the road until at least 2023.

The revered singer-songwriter, 73, was forced to postpone his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is scheduled to resume in Berlin in September 2021.

Sir Elton shared a message on social media announcing the new dates for the US leg of the tour, revealing he will be back on stage in North America in January 2022, kicking off in New Orleans.

He said: “I’ve been enjoying my time at home with my family while the world navigates its way through the Covid pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

“While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

Sir Elton will perform across the UK and Ireland from October to December next year, before crossing the Atlantic.

The final date on the tour is January 28, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. That was rescheduled from January 2021.

Sir Elton added: “I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go. As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well.”

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began in September 2018 and is set to be the Rocket Man singer’s final stint on the road.

He said he wants to spend more time with husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary and Elijah.