Newsround moves to YouTube after axing teatime bulletin

Newsround is hoping to make its mark on YouTube after axing its teatime bulletin.

The news programme, which has been on-screen for almost 50 years, has unveiled a series of changes.

They include its first channel on YouTube, which has lured young viewers away from broadcasters in recent years.

Watchdog Ofcom previously gave the broadcaster the green light to axe Newsround’s afternoon TV slot, which has been a fixture for generations of children returning from school.

De’Graft Mensah in the Newsround studio (BBC/Amy Brammall/PA)

The BBC is moving more of its children’s content online, where it says its audience is.

Newsround presenter De’Graft Mensah told the PA news agency: “I’m not sad, because I think from when I was watching Newsround (as a child) – it wasn’t that long ago because I am only 24 – the world was a very different place.

“I grew up in a world where coming home to watch scheduled television was the law! It was something that everyone did.

Advertising

“I’m quite happy that we’re now able to adapt. It’s a very bad move to be stubborn and stay as you are when everything around you is changing.”

.@DGMensah: 'I experienced racism when I was younger, but now I'm 24 and it is still going on'. Our special programme on racism in the UK is on iPlayer now: https://t.co/4YoqBQMVuK pic.twitter.com/Wa7iaJ010L — BBC Newsround (@BBCNewsround) June 17, 2020

He said of the show’s future: “I can’t see why we wouldn’t be here in another 50, 60 or 70 years.

“The need for news for a younger audience will always be there… and I can’t wait to see what we look like then!

Advertising

“Especially in the era of fake news, we are more important than ever.”

The new YouTube channel launches on Tuesday.

As well as axing the teatime bulletin, Newsround will air one longer eight-minute daily bulletin every morning on CBBC and BBC iPlayer instead of two five-minute slots.

Newsround Specials will include Growing Up Black In The UK and Why Don’t We Talk About Periods? and the programme has also signed up a dedicated environment correspondent.

The programme’s editor Paul Plunkett said: “We are so excited to be relaunching Newsround today with more online content, a longer bulletin and a YouTube channel that we know our audience will love.

“Our Newsround team are passionate about reporting age-appropriate news stories across all our platforms that speak to the lives of today’s children.

“These changes reflect the changing media habits of our audience and ensures Newsround will remain relevant for generations to come.”