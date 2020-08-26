Bella Thorne reveals what she earned after less than a week on OnlyFans

Actress Bella Thorne says she has earned two million dollars (about £1.5 million) in less than a week after signing up for an OnlyFans account.

The former Disney Channel star, 22, joined the subscription-only social media platform last Wednesday and charges users 20 dollars a month (about £15) to access her page.

OnlyFans, which was founded by tech entrepreneur Timothy Stokely in 2016, allows “creators” to share content with subscribers.

It is popular with adult entertainment stars who share X-rated pictures and videos with fans, though celebrities and influencers also use the site.

Thorne told the Los Angeles Times she has already made two million dollars and plans to invest some of the money in her production company, while also donating some to charity.

And she said she is using the website to research a new film.

Thorne, who rose to fame on Disney TV series Shake It Up, said: “It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently. What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? … How can it change your life for the worse and the better?

“How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.”

Thorne’s OnlyFans page reportedly does not feature any explicit content and she said she wanted the page to allow her to grow closer to her fans.

According to the OnlyFans website, creators receive 80% commission on their earnings, while the remaining 20% covers “referral payments, payment processing, hosting, support, and all other services”.

Rapper Cardi B also has an account, but said it would not contain explicit content.