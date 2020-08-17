Olivia Bentley: A same-sex relationship wasn’t for me

Olivia Bentley said she has decided a same-sex relationship “isn’t for me” and is now happily single.

The Made In Chelsea star said she wanted to address rumours about her dating life as she said she prefers to be on her own for the time being.

She told Hello! magazine: “I met this girl while I was out with friends and she invited me for a drink.

“Everyone is so quick to say no [to this kind of a dalliance], so I thought I’d just see. I decided it wasn’t for me and that I’m not that way inclined.”

She added that she is happy being single for now, saying: “There’s no one in my life and I’m so content.

“I’m better when I’m single as I feel more emotionally in control. So many people jump from relationship to relationship without enjoying being single, but there’s a lot of stuff I want to do before getting tied down.

“I definitely want marriage and children one day. I’d like loads of kids – five of them, like in my family. Trying to find a husband who wants that too will probably be a nightmare!”

Bentley has spent lockdown with her family at her childhood home in Oxfordshire with a menagerie of pets including peacocks and alpacas.

She said: “It feels very calm here and I come down as often as I can. I enjoy hanging out with my family – my brother and three sisters, my parents and their friends. I’d choose a dinner party with them over a nightclub any day.

“When I eventually settle down, this way of life is exactly what I aspire to.

“It’s a madhouse, like Animal Farm. But it’s great being together and I feel closer to my family than ever before. It’s the first time we’ve all been here and not squabbled.

The full interview is in Hello, out now.