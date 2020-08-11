Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock confirms BBC documentary on race

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has confirmed she is making a new BBC documentary on racism.

The singer, 28, will explore her own experiences of racism and colourism, and look at wider race issues.

She said: “Conversations surrounding racism and colourism are something I constantly have with my boyfriend and family.

“As I have a platform, I want to use that platform to bring this conversation to a wider audience and stand up for my black and brown community.

“Systemic racism is complex.

“Through making this documentary I want to learn how I can best lend my voice to the debate so that the young people who look up to me won’t have to face what me and my generation have had to.”

The one-off, BBC Three documentary will “shine a light” on how Pinnock “has come to believe that we live in a profoundly racist society”, the BBC said.

Cameras will follow the star, who recently posted an emotional video on Instagram about her experiences of racism, “behind-the-scenes with Little Mix and at home as she processes what she’s learning and comes to a view on what to do”.

Its formal announcement comes after BBC director-general Tony Hall apologised for a news report which contained a racist term.

More than 18,000 people complained to the BBC over the broadcast, which saw social affairs correspondent Fiona Lamdin repeat a racial slur allegedly used in a suspected racially-motivated attack in Bristol.

After the broadcaster initially defended the report, Lord Hall said in a statement that the BBC “now accepts that we should have taken a different approach at the time of broadcast and we are very sorry for that”.

BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said: “This is a film we commissioned a few months ago and the start of filming with Leigh-Anne has coincided with the tragic death of George Floyd and the current protests and debates which have brought these issues into sharper focus for her, for Britain and the world.

“By working with high profile talent like Leigh-Anne, and other important individuals she will meet through this process, we hope the honest conversations this film will feature will have the power to change attitudes, offer insight and help to prevent racism in our society.”

The programme follows bandmate Jesy Nelson’s award-winning film with the broadcaster on cyber-bullying.

Pinnock formed chart-topping girl group Little Mix in 2011 alongside bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Nelson and Perrie Edwards.