BBC One soap Doctors resumes filming
BBC One’s Doctors is returning to filming on Monday after production of the soap was halted in March by coronavirus.
The story will pick up where it left off before returning to television screens later this year.
New social distancing measures are being introduced on set and the production team will adhere to a range of new guidelines.
Mike Hobson, executive producer, said: “It’s been a long process of preparing the set, the crew and actors to make sure we are working in the safest environment possible.
“We have been chomping at the bit to get back filming, especially as the audience loved our special Zoom episode.
“We are looking forward to picking up where we left off and continuing to create great storylines full of humour, while raising awareness of serious issues, and of course creating a bit of drama.”
In June, a special lockdown episode of the soap was broadcast.
The one-off show was entirely self-shot by members of the cast at home on their mobile phones.
EastEnders and Holby City, two of the BBC’s other soaps, returned to filming in June and July respectively.
ITV’s Emmerdale and Coronation Street also resumed filming in June.
