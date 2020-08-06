Laura Marling joins BBC Proms’ fortnight of live performance

British singer-songwriter Laura Marling has joined the programme for the first BBC Proms to be held behind closed doors.

She will perform songs from her new Mercury Prize-nominated album Song for Our Daughter as well as older tracks, accompanied by the 12Ensemble with arrangements by Rob Moose.

Her performance at the Royal Albert Hall will be broadcast live on September 6 on BBC Radio 3 and BBC TV.

London’s Royal Albert Hall (Matt Crossick/PA)

London’s 12Ensemble have played with artists including US rock band The National and German-born British composer Max Richter.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s edition of the world famous event features Proms from the archive over six weeks before a fortnight of live performances.

British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor has also been added to the programme and will appear with the Philharmonia Orchestra and conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen on September 9.

Organist Jonathan Scott will lead a recital of popular classical works on August 29, while the London Sinfonietta will perform a programme of contemporary classical works on September 1.

An archive performance featuring Stormzy will also air (Ian West/PA)

Stand-out Late Night Proms from recent years will air on BBC Four, including 2015’s Radio 1Xtra Prom which celebrated rap and grime, featuring Stormzy, Wretch 32, Little Simz and others, on August 7.

On September 11, viewers will be able to relive the Proms’ 2017 tribute to revered soul label Stax, which featured Sir Tom Jones and Jools Holland And His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.

The Last Night – led by Finnish conductor Dalia Stasevska with South African soprano Golda Schultz – takes place on September 12.

The Proms are fronted on TV by Katie Derham, Tom Service, Suzy Klein, Danielle de Niese and Josie d’Arby.