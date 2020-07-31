Advertising
Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham celebrate virtual TV Baftas in their back gardens
They are watching the ceremony from home.
Jodie Comer has said she plans to dance and enjoy a barbecue in the garden as she celebrates the virtual Bafta TV awards.
The actress, who is nominated for her role in Killing Eve, shared a photograph of herself on Instagram dressed in her gown and drinking a glass of champagne.
She wrote: “BAFTA is looking a little different this year….I’ve swapped the Royal Festival Hall for a BBQ in the back garden!!
“Shout out to the legend General Manager at Liverpool Parcelforce who hand delivered this beautiful @duroolowu dress to me this morning.
“After saying I was going to wear my pyjamas to this year’s BAFTAs I nearly got what I wished for! And thanks to @noblepanacea for the glow. Congratulations to all the nominees, let’s dance!”
Suranne Jones, who is nominated for Gentleman Jack, also shared a photo of herself in her dress at home and wrote: “All dressed up for a very different Bafta experience.
Advertising
“Thank you @clarabetsyfrancis @o_pioneersuk for making my dress. So special.”
Meanwhile Stephen Graham posed in a paddling pool with his wife Hannah, dressed in his suit jacket and shorts, while Hannah sported the gown she wore last year.
He wrote: “Back garden Baftas!”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.