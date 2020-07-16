Menu

David Tennant: Home schooling has not been easy

The former Doctor Who actor has five children with his actress wife Georgia Moffett.

David Tennant says home schooling his children in lockdown has been a “challenge”.

The Staged star, 45, has five children with his actress wife Georgia Moffett.

He told BBC Breakfast: “We’re lucky that we’ve got space, although we do have quite a lot of children so we have got quite a full house!”

The former Doctor Who star admitted: “Home schooling was challenging.

“Obviously my wife Georgia was ultimately in charge because she’s better at organising things than I am.

“But between us we’d wrestle one child into a corner.”

The actor, who is back in a new series of comedy-drama There She Goes, said: “You very quickly recognise the gaps in your own knowledge.

“It’s not, ‘How do I do long division?’

“It’s, ‘How do they teach long division now because it’s all changed?'”

Tennant added: “I’ve always respected teachers for what they do, but oh my goodness I’m very glad they exist!”

