Sky given go-ahead for new TV and film studios

Building of new TV and film studio Sky Studios Elstree is to begin after receiving approval.

Sky is developing a major studio close to the famous Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, who is MP for Hertsmere, where the studios will be based, said: “The film and TV industry plays a vital role in the UK’s economy.”

Sky Studios Elstree will “champion British creativity on the global stage” and “bring investment, jobs and opportunities to people across Hertsmere – cementing Elstree & Borehamwood’s reputation as the British Hollywood,” he said.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the development would cement Elstree & Borehamwood’s reputation as the British Hollywood (Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/PA)

The development was given planning permission on Wednesday night by Hertsmere Borough Council.

The scheme will provide “space for the ongoing boom in film and TV production in the UK”, Sky Studios said.

It will film Sky Originals, as well as productions from Universal Pictures, Focus Features and Working Title, and TV series from Universal Studio Group.

Sky Studios’ chief financial officer Caroline Cooper said the plan would “boost the local economy and celebrate the best of British and international creativity”.

Morris Bright, leader of Hertsmere Borough Council, said that “for local people, it means not just jobs – potentially 2,000 roles being created – but a major injection of skills and expertise, which we hope to harness through educational and training opportunities”.

The final design for Sky Studios Elstree includes 12 sound stages on the site.

The studio will be built with the backing of Sky’s owner, Comcast, and in partnership with sister company NBCUniversal.