Britain And The Caribbean among new Tate exhibitions

An exhibition exploring Britain’s relationship with the Caribbean, and a new commission depicting key workers will go on show at Tate galleries.

Britain And The Caribbean will span Windrush to the present day and open at Tate Britain next year.

It has been in the planning over recent years and will celebrate artists from the Caribbean who made Britain their home and later British artists whose work addresses Caribbean themes and heritage.

Tate Modern (Tim Ireland/PA)

Tate plans to reopen all four of its galleries – Tate Britain, Tate Modern, Tate Liverpool and Tate St Ives – later in the month, on July 27.

Tate Liverpool’s highlights include a new commission depicting key workers from the city.

It was commissioned because of the pandemic and will go on show as part of its Aliza Nisenbaum exhibition.

The venue will also open a year-long free display of Lucian Freud’s paintings and prints.

Tate St Ives in Cornwall (Dennis Gilbert/Tate)

Highlights of Tate Modern’s programme for 2021 include solo exhibitions of US painter Philip Guston, Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama and sculptor Rodin.

A theatrical exhibition by the Turner Prize-winning artist Lubaina Himid will also go on show.

At Tate Britain, Hogarth And Europe will show how 18th century urban life was captured by William Hogarth in London.

Portuguese-British artist Paula Rego will be the subject of a retrospective in the summer next year.

Hope. Struggle. Change: Photographing Britain And The World 1945-79, will feature 300 “powerful documentary photographs that tell

the story of modern Britain”.

Highlights at Tate St Ives include a new exhibition by artist Petrit Halilaj, whose installations explore cultural heritage and memory.