Leona Lewis writing Christmas songs in lockdown

Leona Lewis has said she has been writing new Christmas songs while in lockdown.

The singer, who wrote the Christmas song One More Sleep, said looking forward to the festive period cheers her up.

She told ITV’s This Morning: “I’ve already been writing Christmas songs, it just makes me so happy to look forward to Christmas now, especially with everything going on.

“It makes me very happy, something to look forward to.”

It may only be July, but could there be a new Christmas song on the way from @leonalewis? We sure hope so! ??#ThisMorning | Stream live from 10am ? https://t.co/Q7IV485mUn pic.twitter.com/r9vPvKkHbZ — This Morning (@thismorning) July 1, 2020

Lewis has also recorded a cover version of the Robbie Williams hit Angels as a tribute to NHS workers, and said: “It’s a big song to touch and I think in this scenario I needed this kind of lyric to really convey the message and the tribute.

“I grew up listening to this song and I’ve always wanted to do it, so I thought this would be an amazing way to get the message across and he (Williams) heard it, is a big supporter of it.

“I wanted to record a tribute because I’ve been seeing all the amazing work that the healthcare workers are doing and just seeing how much they’ve been there for us and I have friends that are nurses and family that are key workers and seeing all of their work and their dedication and how much they are putting on the line for us, really just moved me to perform a cover version of this song.”

Speaking about putting the track together remotely, she added: “I wasn’t technical before lockdown but now I’ve had to learn to record myself, I recorded all my choir parts, edited it, so I’ve really had to become very proficient with recording now and engineering, which I never did before.

“I’ve been teaching myself and it was a process to get it together, especially with the musicians where we are all isolated.”