Pierce Brosnan says he ‘vaguely’ remembers saving Halle Berry from choking

Pierce Brosnan said he “vaguely” remembers saving Halle Berry from choking on the set of Die Another Day.

Oscar-winning actress Berry said the former James Bond star performed the Heimlich manoeuvre on her when she started choking in the middle of a love scene.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brosnan admitted he was “not sure” what happened during filming for the 2002 action movie.

He said: “I vaguely remember it, I’ve seen little quotes in the press recently. We were on the set, I’m not quite sure what I did, I might have Heimliched her, I’m not sure.”

A laughing Brosnan added: “I just patted her on the back.”

Berry, 53, had told Fallon in April that Brosnan came to the rescue when a fig got stuck in her throat.

She said: “I was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig. I end up choking on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich. So not sexy.”

Berry added: “James Bond knows how to Heimlich! He was there for me, he will always be one of my favourite people in the whole world.”

Die Another Day was 67-year-old Brosnan’s final outing as Bond.