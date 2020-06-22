EastEnders star Linda Henry to feature on soap’s spin-off with Stacey Dooley

EastEnders stars Linda Henry and Luisa Bradshaw-White will feature in the soap’s spin-off programme.

The pair, who play on-screen sisters Shirley and Tina Carter respectively, will join Stacey Dooley to discuss life on Albert Square.

Shona McGarty will also appear on the programme to discuss her character Whitney Dean while Natalie Cassidy will look back at Sonia Fowler’s history on the show.

Shona McGarty will also feature on the programme (Matt Crossick/PA)

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square is being broadcast by the BBC to plug the gap before the soap returns to TV screens.

The broadcaster ran out of new content after filming was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap will return to filming by the end of the month.

Stacey Dooley will front the spin-off (BBC/PA)

Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright will appear on the spin-off’s first episode on Monday.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square airs weekly on Mondays at 8pm on BBC One.