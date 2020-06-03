Hospital radio stations given access to BBC news bulletins

The BBC has offered hospital radio stations the opportunity to broadcast its news bulletins.

They will also be given access to the corporation’s interviews and programmes from local radio.

More than 75 stations will be able to use the bulletins.

Chris Burns, head of local radio for the BBC, said: “Having accurate local news and trusted information has perhaps never been more vital for those in hospital.

“Local radio is about companionship and our 39 stations are with you all day, every day.

“When representatives from hospital radio stations came to us about sharing bulletins and other content we jumped at the chance to support them, as we know what they offer is hugely valued by their listeners.”

The BBC is working with the Hospital Broadcasting Association (HBA) to share the content with stations including Chorley Hospital Radio, Chichester Hospital Radio and York Hospital Radio.



Graham Medhurst, vice chairman of the HBA, said: “The HBA is today delighted to reveal the alliance with BBC local radio as one of many support measures for member stations during the current coronavirus situation.

“The HBA are immensely proud of the way that member organisations, right across the UK, have adapted to new ways of delivering the vital health and wellbeing service relied upon by patients, staff and wider communities.

“It has been encouraging to see the increased use of technology, remote broadcasting, streaming and opportunities such as this to ensure that broadcasting continues.”

The BBC has previously made local bulletins available to community stations in England and around 75 of them are using the broadcaster’s content.