Cara Delevingne defends ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne has defended former girlfriend Ashley Benson following reports she was spotting kissing rapper G-Eazy.

British model Delevingne, 27, and Pretty Little Liars star Benson, 30, are said to have split in April after nearly two years together.

Benson was pictured with G-Eazy in Los Angeles this week. Delevingne shared a post on her Instagram Story defending the actress.

Cara Delevingne has defended former girlfriend Ashley Benson (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” she wrote.

“To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Benson shared the post.

The former couple are said to have started dating about two years ago, with Delevingne praising Benson while accepting a Trevor Project award last year for her contribution to the LGBTQ community.

She said: “I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are.

“She’s one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it.

“She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought.”