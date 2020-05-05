Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown makes £15,000 donation to NHS charities

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has made a £15,000 donation to NHS staff on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

The British actress, 16, gave £5,000 each to Bournemouth Hospital Charity, Salisbury District Hospital Stars Appeal and Southampton Hospitals Charity.

The money will go towards supporting workers throughout the health crisis.

Millie Bobby Brown has made a donation to charities supporting the NHS (PA/PA Wire)

Brown, who has lived with her family in Bournemouth for four years, said: “Britain’s NHS workers – and all carers – are an inspiration to us all and are the nation’s heroes.

“I am in awe of every one of them and just wanted to thank those risking their lives – particularly in hospitals on the South coast.

“The area is very dear to me and my family and I cannot wait to visit again soon. Keep up the brilliant work and stay safe. Thank you. You are all amazing.”

Donations go towards items including personal care packages, non-perishable food and drink and access to psychologists.

Debbie Anderson, head of charity for Bournemouth Hospital Charity, said: “We are committed to supporting the mental and physical wellbeing of our staff at this time, and thanks to the generous donations we have already received we have already purchased health and wellbeing books, toiletries, refreshments, and white boards to communicate with patients and other staff members when wearing PPE.”

Brown is best known for playing Eleven in Netflix sci-fi drama Stranger Things. She will next appear in the films Godzilla vs Kong and Enola Holmes.