Priyanka Chopra and Shilpa Shetty lead tributes to Irrfan Khan after death at 53

Priyanka Chopra and Shilpa Shetty are among the stars paying tribute to Irrfan Khan, who has died at the age of 53.

The Bollywood star found fame in Hollywood in films such as Slumdog Millionaire, Life Of Pi and Jurassic World.

He died on Wednesday after he was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection, his spokesman said.

Chopra, who starred with Khan in comedy 7 Khoon Maaf (Seven Sins Forgiven), wrote on Twitter: “The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.

“You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family.”

Shetty tweeted: “I’m numb today… I haven’t been able to accept the loss of a brilliant co-actor & a fabulous person that @irrfank

was!

“We’ve lost a gem today… but his legacy will live on through the phenomenal body of work that he has left behind. Rest in peace, Irrfan!”

Jurassic World director Colin Trevvorow tweeted: “Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain.

“In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember ‘the wonderful aspects of our existence’ in the darkest of days.”

Bollywood superstar Sonam Kapoor also paid tribute, sharing a photo of them together on Instagram and writing: “Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones.”

Akshay Kumar wrote: “Such terrible news…saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time.”

Amitabh Bachchan wrote: “..just getting news of the passing of Irrfan Khan… this is a most disturbing and sad news… An incredible talent.. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..”

Khan was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 and underwent months of treatment in the UK.