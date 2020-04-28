Netflix and Ryan Murphy make coronavirus donation ahead of Hollywood TV series

Netflix and prolific TV producer Ryan Murphy are each making a 100,000 US dollar (£80,000) donation to an entertainment industry charity ahead of the release of the Hollywood TV series.

Murphy said he will also give a sneak preview of the highly anticipated show to residents at a Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) home.

Hollywood, featuring a star-studded cast including David Corenswet, Darren Criss and Jim Parsons, offers a revisionist history of post-war Tinseltown, exposing the seedier side of the industry.

Announcing the donation and early screenings on Instagram, Murphy said: “Making Hollywood as a revisionist fable of our Golden Age showed me what can happen when people band together in the face of adversity.

“I’m honoured to be able to provide support during this difficult time for residents of the MPTF, many of whom built this industry and created entertainment that continues to inspire so many of us still today.”

The MPTF care home in Woodland Hills, California, is almost 100 years old and houses elderly residents who used to work in Hollywood.

Since the first resident was diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 31, four have died, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix had previously donated $1 million (£804,000) to the MPTF.

Hollywood arrives on Netflix on May 1.