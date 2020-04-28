Loose Women to return after six weeks off air

Loose Women is returning with a difference after six weeks off air.

The daytime ITV show stopped broadcasting live as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the panellists will return for the first live studio show, with some adjustments, on Monday.

Three women, instead of all the panellists, will be in the studio with one joining via video link when the show returns.

There will also be some pre-recorded shows across the week, as well as the live shows on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The programme will “continue to shine a spotlight on mental health issues”.

Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: “At Loose Women we have made it our mission to stop the stigma and start a conversation about mental health, covering issues from postnatal depression to anxiety and addiction.

“With many of our viewers struggling with lockdown, speaking openly and honestly about mental health worries to offer comfort and advice has never felt more important.”

Managing director of ITV daytime Emma Gormley said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring Loose Women back for brand new shows in the studio from Monday.

“As we continue to respond to the crisis and adapt our shows accordingly, we’ve made some temporary adjustments to enable us to get back on air whilst ensuring the safety of all of our teams.

“We know our viewers have missed their daily lunchtime catch-up with the Loose Women and we look forward to hearing from them all on Monday.”

ITV announced last month that Lorraine and Loose Women would stop broadcasting live.

Filming on its soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale has also been suspended.