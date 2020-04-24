Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag live extends online run after raising £830,000

A recording of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s live stage show of Fleabag has had its online run extended after raising more than £830,000 for charity.

The film, which was first broadcast to cinemas as part of NT Live, will now be available online until May 31.

The show is available to stream on Soho Theatre’s On Demand streaming site and Amazon Prime Video.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars in Fleabag (Matt Humphrey/The Corner Shop/PA)

The production is available for a 48-hour download for £4 and all proceeds go to charities involved in the coronavirus crisis, including the National Emergencies Trust (NET), NHS Charities Together and Acting For Others.

Money is also being distributed to the Fleabag Support Fund, which delivers grants of £2,500 to freelancers working in the UK theatre industry affected by the pandemic.

Last year Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show proved a hit in the West End and off-Broadway.