Naomie Harris, Fearne Cotton and Martin Clunes support Macmillan campaign

An emergency appeal by the Macmillan cancer charity has been launched by celebrities including Naomie Harris, Fearne Cotton, Martin Clunes and Maxine Peake.

The stars have appeared in a video urging people to donate to the charity.

Comedians Johnny Vegas and Joe Lycett, actor Larry Lamb and singer Kimberley Walsh also appeared in the video.

Cancer is scary enough. But now people with cancer are dealing with the impact of coronavirus on their treatment and care ? We're doing all we can to support them at this critical time, but we can’t do it without you. Support our Emergency Appeal: https://t.co/cERWBZXNqn pic.twitter.com/egQl7L7S63 — Macmillan Cancer Support (@macmillancancer) April 24, 2020

The charity said that hundreds of its Macmillan Cancer Support service’s nurses are being called on to help with the response to Covid-19.

Macmillan has seen a 50% drop in its income since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Vegas, who appears in the video, said: “My family and I have seen first-hand how Macmillan Cancer Support makes a world of difference to people in their darkest hours.

Naomie Harris is supporting the appeal (Matt Crossick/PA)

Advertising

“Right now Macmillan needs all the help it can get to continue to be there for everyone who needs them and support our beloved NHS at this critical time.”

The Macmillan support line has seen a 1,600% increase in calls during March and by the end of the month one in three calls were about coronavirus.

Lynda Thomas, Macmillan Cancer Support CEO, said: “Our professionals are playing a critical role right now in helping to deal with this unprecedented crisis.

“We have a long and proud history of working shoulder to shoulder with the NHS which is why we are investing funds to help alleviate some of the strain on NHS services.

Advertising

Fearne Cotton also appeared in the video (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“But it is critical we don’t forget that people continue to be diagnosed with cancer each day and still need vital treatment and support.

“For people with cancer right now, these can be terrifying times; isolating at home, separated from loved ones and suddenly being told the treatment and surgery that had felt like their lifeline could be changed or postponed.

“But their cancer hasn’t. That’s still there, while they wait for answers about what their future holds.”