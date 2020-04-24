Jenna Coleman and David Morrissey to read Tom Stoppard play for charity

Jenna Coleman and David Morrissey will lead a virtual script reading of Sir Tom Stoppard’s play, A Separate Peace, from their homes.

They will be joined by Denise Gough, Maggie Service and Sir Tom’s son Ed Stoppard, who recently starred in his father’s play Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s Theatre in London.

Originally written for TV in 1966, A Separate Peace explores themes of care, confusion and expectation in a private nursing home.

Jenna Coleman (Matt Crossick/PA)

The reading will be directed by Sam Yates and will mark the start of The Remote Read, a series of virtual play readings featuring a team of lighting, costume and sound designers.

The project aims to create digital versions of traditional stage jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yates said: “Tom Stoppard’s one-act play is a vibrant and moving exploration of connectedness and care.

“It is exciting to explore the possibilities of a new and untested form – presenting a play online – with a stellar cast, designer, lighting designer, sound designer and stage manager.

“It comes at a time when artists are exploring how we can adapt our practices and connect with audiences.”

The Remote Read is produced by professional membership platform CurtainCall in partnership with Apples And Oranges Arts and Platform Presents.

CurtainCall co-founder Matt Humphrey said: “At a time when theatres and studios across the globe have shut down and the whole world is consuming content, we wanted to get talented creatives and technicians working together again.

“Our community is passionate about collaborating on creative projects, and The Remote Read is going to help them do just that.”

All profits from ticket sales will be split between The Felix Project and theatre workers forced out of work during the outbreak.

A Separate Peace airs on May 2 at 7pm at theremoteread.com.