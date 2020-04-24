Big Narstie pays tribute to NHS during 24-hour virtual concert

Big Narstie paid tribute to the NHS and key workers as he took part in a 24-hour concert raising money for music workers during the coronavirus lockdown.

The rapper and TV presenter, 34, was among a raft of artists including Tom Walker, Katie Melua, Joy Crookes and Nadia Rose who performed during the first evening of the live stream.

Titled Lckdown, the concert is taking place across Friday and Saturday to raise money for PRS For Music’s emergency relief fund.

Tom Walker (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Broadcasting from his kitchen, Narstie noted how it felt strange performing at home, saying: “It feels mad doing a flipping phone show. Man are doing it cyber.”

He later added: “Big up PRS for the cheques, big up the NHS out there, big up the nine to five key workers.”

Narstie also said he planned to visit Tenerife as soon as the lockdown ended.

The concert got under way on Friday with performances from Tawiah and Lilla Vargen.

More than 50 artists are expected to take part across Saturday including Alfie Boe and Colin Macleod.

The concert is raising money for an emergency relief fund organised by PRS For Music, the organisation which represents the rights of over 145,500 songwriters, composers and music publishers.

The PRS Emergency Fund, which was launched last month, has helped more than 3,000 people in the music industry so far.