Britain’s Got Talent nurse Beth Porch reacts to ‘ridiculous’ chart success

Britain’s Got Talent contestant Beth Porch has said she feels like part of a musical “movement” against coronavirus after her charity single went to number four in the charts.

The 25-year-old nurse earned a standing ovation from the judges during Saturday’s episode, after performing You Taught Me What Love Is, an original song inspired by her job at a children’s hospital.

Captain Tom Moore is on course to score a number one with his charity cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball, with both songs raising money for NHS workers on the frontline of the epidemic.

An inspiring performance from Beth Porch ? She's releasing 'You Taught Me What Love Is' to raise money for @NHSCharities and @GOSHCharity ❤️ Click here for more info and to download the track: https://t.co/FBd8uaJcb9@GreatOrmondSt #BGT pic.twitter.com/y55d8TlFQ2 — BGT (@BGT) April 18, 2020

Porch, who is originally from Dawlish in Devon but lives in London, told the PA news agency: “This is what happens in times of crisis. Everyone wants to rally together.

“Because people are sat at home not really doing very much, everyone is like, ‘Oh come on, let’s actually do something to make a difference, to benefit and support all the people fighting this war against coronavirus’.

“It is incredible and it’s truly lovely to be part of that movement.”

Porch, who recently recovered from Covid-19, said of her chart success: “It doesn’t feel real. It wasn’t even necessarily a dream of mine to be a top 10 artist because I didn’t even think it was possible, if I am honest.

Advertising

“It is just ridiculous and it doesn’t quite feel real. People keep on messaging me saying, ‘I heard you on the radio on the way into work’ and I think that is the weirdest thing.

“The idea that my music is being played everywhere all the time. It’s just bizarre.”

Four yeses! ???? You better believe it Beth Porch, that was truly inspirational! ❤️? #BGT pic.twitter.com/X5quVYRgoi — BGT (@BGT) April 18, 2020

Porch, whose father is a piano tuner, began playing guitar after watching the film School Of Rock when she was about eight years old.

Advertising

She trained at Great Ormond Street Hospital before qualifying as a nurse two-and-a-half years ago.

Porch, dubbed “The Singing Nurse” by her colleagues, said she used her music to create memories for families with terminally ill children.

She said: “There are situations where you have children who are really ill and sometimes there are kids in there (for their) last few weeks or days or moments with their families.

“In that context, it is very different because it is more about making memories with the families.

“They have probably been the most important moments and the best moments, being able to create these memories with these families.

“A lot of them will record me singing to their children and they can watch that over and over again.

“That brings them great comfort in times of serious distress. That’s when the music is most important.”

Money raised from Beth Porch’s single will go to NHS Charities Together and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.