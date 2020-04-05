Matt Lucas’s NHS fundraising song heading for top five in the charts

Matt Lucas’s charity song Thank You Baked Potato, which aims to raise money to help feed NHS workers, is on course to reach the top five in the UK singles chart.

All money raised by the former Little Britain star’s song will go towards FeedNHS, an initiative set up to raise £1 million to get 6,000 meals per day into London hospitals for critical care staff working during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The song, which is available to download for 99p, is currently fifth in the Official Charts Company rankings, which is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

The final chart ranking will be announced on Friday.

Currently Dua Lipa, Drake, Saint Jhn and The Weeknd are ahead of Lucas in the race to be crowned number one.

Drake’s Toosie Slide is the only new chart entry currently ranked higher than Thank You Baked Potato.

The Weeknd is currently in pole position (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

Blinding Lights by The Weeknd is currently in first place.

The charity song is an updated version of one Lucas performed two decades ago on comedy TV quiz programme Shooting Stars.

It includes the lyrics: “Wash your hands, stay indoors, thank you baked potato. Only go to grocery stores, thank you baked potato.”

Today we have a #Croonersession with a difference. Let’s all welcome the amazing @RealMattLucas with his single, which is out right now, ‘Baked potato’ and it's all for an amazing cause. Well done Matt and good luck mate. pic.twitter.com/kDMVLdE4cD — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) April 3, 2020

Advertising

Lucas has been promoting his single in interviews this week, including on The One Show, and has also performed a rendition of it with Gary Barlow in a video posted on Twitter.

Following the death of Bill Withers this week, several of the US soul singer’s hits look set to re-enter the charts.

Lean On Me is currently in 16th place, while Ain’t No Sunshine is at 18 and Lovely Day is at 26.