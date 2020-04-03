Golden-bald: David Beckham shaves his head

David Beckham has debuted a drastic new look.

The former England captain, known for his ever-changing hairstyles, has shaved his head while isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Beckham showed off the results of his trim on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white snap of his now much shorter hair.

“Just had to be done,” Beckham, 44, captioned the post.

“Love it pal,” his former LA Galaxy teammate Robbie Keane said.

Celebrity hairdresser Ken Paves commented: “Nobody wears it better!!! You could teach me a thing or two!”

The new look echoed 2000-era Beckham when the then-Manchester United player, at the height of his trend-setting powers, made headlines when shaving his head.

Earlier on Friday, Beckham had been relaxing in a makeshift spa set up by eight-year-old daughter Harper.

The former footballer shared a video of Harper giving him a foot massage.

“So Harper made daddy a foot spa with hot water and petals in it,” Beckham said.

“Now daddy is apparently going to get a foot massage, thanks Harper.”

The Beckhams, including David and wife Victoria and children Romeo, Cruz and Harper, are isolating at the family home in the Cotswolds.

Brooklyn, the couple’s eldest child, is in the US with girlfriend Nicola Peltz.