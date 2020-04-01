Debbie Harry says that acquiring drugs ‘became like a full-time occupation’

Blondie singer Debbie Harry has said that getting hold of drugs used to be like a “full-time occupation” for her and it drove her away from taking them.

She told ES Magazine that trying to get her hands on illegal substances “became unpleasant” and was a “waste of time”.

She added: “Drugs are a funny thing. The thing that drove me away from taking them was having to acquire them and what a drag that was.

Debbie Harry said acquiring drugs was unpleasant (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“It was kind of a full-time occupation and a waste of time.

“It became unpleasant. Luckily for me I was able to handle the withdrawal.”

Harry, 74, added that she did not take drugs when she was working.

She also spoke to the magazine about her account of her rape in her book Face It, saying that she sometimes lives “with this darkness or idea of impossibility”.

Advertising

However, she added that she had a “great relationship” with her bandmate Chris Stein at the time “and we supported each other through it”.

Harry also said that women in the music industry today are “much more in demand” than they used to be.

“Their product is more valuable,” she said.

“It still depends on if they have decent representation, though.”

Advertising

The full interview is in ES Magazine (ES Magazine/Claire Rothstein/PA)

She added that when she was performing with Blondie she was “more shy and guarded in real life”.

“When I started performing I was reserved and charming and sexy and then I realised I had to grab,” she said.

“I had to grab the audience, grab their attention.

“Once I realised that, there was no going back.”

Harry also spoke to the magazine about dating at her stage of life, saying that “there are less men around for people my age”.

She added: “They’re all married with children. What’s wrong with them?

“I think what’s going on, there’s more extra-marital relationships and maybe that is the right way.

“I’m looking for something really chemical.”

The full interview appears in this week’s issue of ES Magazine.