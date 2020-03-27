Acting community shares messages of hope on World Theatre Day

The nation’s theatres have promised to return as they remained closed on World Theatre Day.

The teams behind venues in London and across the UK, including Mamma Mia! and Wicked, marked the annual celebration by sharing messages online.

Theatres, live music spaces and galleries remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, although many are broadcasting new and classic performances into people’s homes.

On World Theatre Day we are missing all of our fabulous fans. We can’t wait to see you all again in our beloved home, the Novello Theatre, London ❤️#MammaMiaMusical #MammaMiaLondon #WorldTheatreDay pic.twitter.com/6S116k9QOL — MAMMA MIA! (@MammaMiaMusical) March 27, 2020

The team behind the London production of Mamma Mia! at the Novello theatre said they were missing their “fabulous fans” and could not wait to reopen.

This #WorldTheatreDay let's have a celebration the Wicked way and share your most wonderful memories from Oz! ✨ Whether your first trip to the Emerald City or your Wicked-versary of how many times you've joined us, we'd love to hear from you. ? pic.twitter.com/HxbZkNqC8C — Wicked UK (@WickedUK) March 27, 2020

Wicked at the Apollo Victoria theatre asked fans to share memories of their “first trip to the Emerald City”.

On #WorldTheatreDay, we're reminded that the stories that inspire us in the smallest of moments can connect us in the most life changing of ways. We celebrate our global Come From Away community ??Soon, we will all be back on The Rock around the world!https://t.co/nOG34vktRr — Come From Away (@wecomefromaway) March 27, 2020

The Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away, which was playing at the Phoenix theatre, promised to return.

It’s been a tough few weeks but it's Friday, it's #WorldTheatreDay and it is our duty to bring you some dance! So tonight YOUR home is our theatre ? pic.twitter.com/5mbOLV6i3E — Sadler's Wells (@Sadlers_Wells) March 27, 2020

London dance theatre Sadler’s Wells highlighted its online programme of events.

The venue is streaming performances and workshops online, starting with Balletboyz Deluxe on Friday evening.

Today is #WorldTheatreDay! ? ?Do you remember when The Prince of Wales, President of @TheRSC, joined Dame Judi Dench, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sir @IanMcKellen and other theatre stars on stage to celebrate Shakespeare’s 400th anniversary? pic.twitter.com/sKy89gvGxp — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) March 27, 2020

Clarence House shared a short video of the Prince of Wales, president of the Royal Shakespeare Company, meeting a cast of famous faces from the acting world.

The British Film Institute also shared a video of Sir Ian, this time rehearsing for Shakespeare’s Richard II at the Newcastle Theatre Royal in 1968.