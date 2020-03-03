16-strong Women’s Prize For Fiction longlist revealed

The 16 novels included on the Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist have been revealed.

The list features six debut novels as well as former winner Ann Patchett’s The Dutch House.

Previously shortlisted writers Anne Enright and Hilary Mantel are also included on the list, for Actress and The Mirror And The Light respectively.

Businesswoman Martha Fox, chair of the judges, said: “Ahead of the longlist meeting I was anxious that the negotiations between judges might be as arduous as Brexit, but it was an absolute delight to pick our final 16 books.

“Entries for the prize’s 25th year have been spectacular and we revelled in the variety, depth, humanity and joy of the writing – we hope everyone else will too.”

Also on the judging panel are writer Scarlett Curtis, Melanie Eusebe, who co-founded the Black British Business Awards and authors Paula Hawkins and Viv Groskop.

Enright is among the writers on the longlist (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Advertising

This year the awards, which are open to any woman who has written a novel in English, are celebrating their 25th anniversary.

The prize aims to celebrate and promote female literary talent “to the widest range of readers as possible”, according to the award organisers.

The shortlist for the awards will be announced on April 22 before the winner is revealed on June 3 at an awards ceremony in central London.

The winner of the award will be handed a £30,000 cheque.

The full list of nominees are:

Djinn Patrol On The Purple Line by Deepa Anappara

Fleishman Is In Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

Dominicana by Angie Cruz

Actress by Anne Enright

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

Nightingale Point by Luan Goldie

A Thousand Ships by Natalie Haynes

How We Disappeared by Jing-Jing Lee

The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo

The Mirror And The Light by Hilary Mantel

Girl by Edna O’ Brien

Hamnet by Maggie O’ Farrell

Weather by Jenny Offill

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett

Red At The Bone by Jacqueline Woodson