Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt share wedding details after whirlwind romance

Former footballer Kevin Kilbane and his Dancing On Ice partner Brianne Delcourt have said they intend to get married before the end of the year after their speedy engagement.

The couple recently became engaged just four months after meeting on the ITV programme.

They have already been to visit Delcourt’s family in Canada and the professional skater has chosen her wedding gown.

Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane (Hello! magazine/PA)

They are hoping to tie the knot in September or October in County Mayo in Ireland, where Kilbane’s late father was born.

Delcourt, 39, told Hello! magazine: “I have found The Dress, and our heart is set on getting married in Ireland, it will be so beautiful, and it is special to Kevin.”

Kilbane, 43, said: “Over the next month we are going there to introduce Brianne to my family, and to look at venues.

“We are going to set a date for September or October.”

They told the magazine that they intend to have two maids of honour and two best men.

Delcourt said she hopes her three-year-old daughter Gracie “will be my flower-girl but she might just take over the whole day”.

Kilbane also revealed that he phoned his wife-to-be’s father in Canada to ask his permission before he proposed earlier this month.

“I couldn’t tell you how the conversation went as I was so nervous. My heart was racing,” he said.

Delcourt shrugged off the reaction over their whirlwind romance and engagement.

“We wake up every day and say how blessed we feel,” she said.

“I feel like I have known Kevin forever. I wish I had met him 20 years ago.”

Kilbane first met Delcourt in October when they were partnered on Dancing On Ice, and they have been in a relationship since December.

Kilbane proposed to Delcourt at a restaurant after they were eliminated from the programme.

The former footballer, who played for the Republic of Ireland national team as well as for English clubs Everton, West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City and Sunderland, has two daughters from his previous marriage – Elsie, 15, and Isla, 14 – while Delcourt has daughter Gracie.

The Canadian skater has appeared on Dancing On Ice since 2010.

