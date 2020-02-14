Robert Pattinson’s Batman suit unveiled for the first time

Fans have been given a first look at Robert Pattinson in the Batman suit.

The British actor will star as the Dark Knight in upcoming reboot The Batman, alongside Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

Director Matt Reeves has confirmed filming is under way and shared new footage showing Pattinson in the famous suit.

The video, accompanied by ominous music from composer Michael Giacchino, sees Twilight Saga star Pattinson emerge from the darkness illuminated by a red light.

The latest iteration of the Batsuit is revealed as sleek and angular, complete with what appeared to be a bat insignia made of a broken gun in the chest plate.

Fans speculated it may be the weapon used to kill Bruce Wayne’s parents.

Pattinson, 33, told Variety that climbing into the Batsuit had a “transformative” effect.

“You do feel very powerful immediately,” he said. “And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating.

“You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.'”

The Batman also stars Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro and Andy Serkis.

It is set for release in June 2021.