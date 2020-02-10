Love Island rocked by surprise double dumping

Love Island has been rocked by a double dumping that saw two couples eliminated.

Rebecca Gormley and Jordan Waobikeze and Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico were all sent packing in Monday night’s episode of the ITV2 dating show.

The contestants were called to the fire pit where they learned that the public had been voting for their favourite couples.

As Shaughna Phillips and Demi Jones are single, they were immune from the vote.

The islanders looked tense as they were told that three couples were at risk – Rebecca and Jordan, Nas and Eva and Jess Gale and Ched Uzor.

Rebecca and Jordan were then told they had come bottom and that they were to leave the villa.

The contestants gathered round to say goodbye, with Shaughna saying that although Rebecca was “a nightmare” she had brought a lot of laughter to the group and would be missed.

The door had barely closed on the pair when the Islanders learned that another couple would be leaving.

They all looked stunned to hear that Nas and Eva’s stay had come to an end.

Their exit will be seen in Tuesday’s instalment of the programme.

As Monday’s episode came to an end, the arrival of a new boy was also teased.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and in Ireland on Virgin Media Television.