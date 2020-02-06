Matthew Perry becomes last Friends star to join Instagram

Matthew Perry has become the last of the Friends stars to Instagram.

The actor, who played Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom, was introduced by his former co-star Lisa Kudrow on the social media platform.

Kudrow shared a throwback picture of herself with Perry, along with the caption: “Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES.

“Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife.”

Perry has not yet posted any pictures but has a profile image of himself lying down with a smiley face balloon.

His arrival on Instagram came after he teased fans on Wednesday with a cryptic tweet, which many believed was about the highly-rumoured Friends reunion.

Perry, 50, tweeted: “Big news coming…”

There has been increased speculation about a revival of the hit sitcom – which starred Perry, Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer as a group of six friends living in New York – following its 25th anniversary last year.

Big news coming… — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

The rumour mill went into overdrive once again when Aniston joined Instagram in October while sharing a picture of herself with her former co-stars.

However, Schwimmer recently said that he does not want to resurrect the characters, telling the Guardian: “I just don’t think it’s possible, given everyone’s different career trajectories.

“I think everyone feels the same – why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series?”

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman also recently admitted that she does not know if the show’s long-rumoured reunion will ever happen.

She told the PA news agency in January: “I don’t know. That is the honest answer, I don’t know.

“People are talking about it, but I don’t know if it’s actually going to happen.”