Endeavour should end after one more series, star says

Roger Allam has said he believes Endeavour should end after one more series.

The actor, who has played DI Fred Thursday since the show debuted in 2012, said the Inspector Morse prequel should not edge too close to the start of that show.

The new series sees the dawn of the 1970s, moving ever closer to the start of Inspector Morse in 1987.

But Allam told the Radio Times: “I think there should probably be one more series that wraps up our characters’ stories before it jump-cuts to Inspector Morse.”

Shaun Evans, who plays the younger version of the TV policeman made famous by John Thaw, added he has no intention of continuing up to 1987.

He said: “What for? That was never our intention. This is our story and we shouldn’t be staying at the party too long.

“It’s difficult because it’s almost like planning your own funeral. Why would I not want to be earning this money? Why would I not want to work? Why would I not want to be hanging out with these people who I love?

“But you have to be strict. We shouldn’t be milking it.”

The full interview is in Radio Times, out now.