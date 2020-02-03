Best celebrity appearances from the star-studded Super Bowl adverts

Jason Momoa, Bryan Cranston and Lil Nas X were some of the famous faces to appear in the star-studded Super Bowl adverts.

The biggest US sporting event of the year is also one of the most-watched TV broadcasts and half-a-minute of advertisement time reportedly cost 5.6 million US dollars (£4.25 million).

Each year the adverts make almost as many headlines as the NFL match they appear alongside, and it was no different this time around.

Here are the stand-out commercials.

Jason Momoa works with a mortgage company

Aquaman star Momoa appeared in a commercial for Rocket Mortgage Quicken Loans – and underwent a drastic transformation.

The actor, known for his muscular physique, peeled off his bulging biceps and toned abs to reveal a much more slender frame.

The advert finished on a comic note, with Momoa trying and failing to lift a feeble-looking weight while wife Lisa Bonet offers encouragement.

Bryan Cranston advertises a soft drink

During @SuperBowl, I’m taking on two classics: #TheShining and @MountainDew. Even better, we’re donating funds to @FilmAid, an organization dedicated to helping aspiring filmmakers start imagining the next classic. Come play with us… #MTNDEWZeroSugar pic.twitter.com/VI1znsYl2i — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) February 2, 2020

Breaking Bad star Cranston recreated one of the most famous scenes in the history of cinema as he promoted Mountain Dew Zero.

The actor was seen taking an axe to a door – inspired by Jack Nicholson in The Shining – while Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross cowers on the other side.

However, the advert has a much calmer conclusion than Stanley Kubrick’s horror masterpiece, with Ross responding to Cranston’s delivery of “here’s Mountain Dew Zero” by reaching forward and accepting the drink.

Missy Elliott & H.E.R. star for Pepsi

Last year, Pepsi turned to Cardi B for their Super Bowl advert. This time around they doubled up with Missy Elliott and H.E.R.

The singers performed a version of The Rolling Stones’s classic song Paint It Black.

The 30-second ad ends with a red cola can changing to Pepsi.

Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X have a dance-off

The veteran actor and the Grammy-winning rapper went face-to-face in a dance-off during an advert for Doritos.

With Lil Nas X’s genre-bending mega hit Old Town Road as the soundtrack, the two go at it in an old western town, with Elliott employing surprisingly agile dance moves.

However, it ends with a Nas victory, as he rides off on his horse with a pack of Doritos.

John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and Chris Evans sell a Hyundai

What do you get when you cross big time celebs, a 2020 Sonata, and a clickah that activates a wicked smaht feature? Big time comedy for the big game. ?#smaht pic.twitter.com/M6MLWOItbQ — Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) January 27, 2020

The three stars don fake Boston accents during an advert for the Hyundai Sonata.

It features Captain America actor Evans and former SNL comic Dratch watching Krasinski leave his self-parking car to squeeze into a tight spot.

Female stars #MakeSpaceForWomen

Taraji P Henson, Busy Philipps, Lily Singh, Katie Couric and astronaut Nicole Stott starred in an advert for Olay.

The commercial, which saw some of the stars blasted into space, promoted one of the skincare brand’s moisturisers.

It also advertised Olay’s #MakeSpaceForWomen hashtag, with the company promising that for every tweet using the phrase it will donate 1 US dollar (76 pence) to Girls Who Code.

Maisie Williams channels Frozen for Audi

The Game Of Thrones star sang Let It Go while behind the wheel of one of the German car giant’s electric vehicles.

It featured her leaving behind congested roads filled with fossil fuel-powered cars.

The message of the advert was “let’s drive to a more sustainable future”.

Winona Ryder returns to Winona

After returning to her hometown (+ namesake) of Winona, Minnesota, to learn about the city and the Winonans who call it home, Winona Ryder made her first-ever website to document the photos she snapped along the way: https://t.co/N2lkhlHpzl #WelcomeToWinona #Squarespace #BigGame pic.twitter.com/iGdPOBcSnD — Squarespace (@squarespace) February 3, 2020

Ryder was born in the town of Winona, Minnesota, and returned home for an advert for the website creator SquareSpace.

She is seen lying in the snow next to a road sign before a concerned police officer asks her what she is doing.

Stranger Things star Ryder responds by pulling out a laptop revealing the SquareSpace website.