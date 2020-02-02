Pink brings welcome splash of colour to Bafta red carpet

The British Academy Film Awards’ red carpet was relatively subdued, with the majority of celebrities opting for all-black outfits.

Luckily, there was a small but powerful contingent of women bringing some excitement with pink dresses.

Pink isn’t a classic red carpet hue, as it struggles to break away from its reputation for being too girlish.

However, celebrities from Florence Pugh to Renee Zellweger showed how it can be strong and versatile, perfect for splashy awards show outfits.

Florence Pugh (Matt Crossick/PA)

Pugh, who is nominated for her role as Amy March in Little Women, wore a hot pink and black dress that her character would be proud of. A classic black minidress from experimental Belgian designer Dries Van Noten was overlaid with a pink satin dress/cape.

Bubble sleeves fit right into the current red carpet obsession for statement sleeves. Making sure the dress was the focus, Pugh kept the rest of her look pared back with a sleek updo and black high heels.

Laura Dern (Matt Crossick/PA)

Laura Dern plays Pugh’s mother in Little Women, and they co-ordinated outfits by both wearing hot pink. Dern’s dress was far more classic – by red carpet favourite Valentino, the outfit was made up of a dazzling bodice and a fuchsia skirt.

Scarlett Johansson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Scarlett Johansson wore one of the most overtly sexy looks of the night. Her look was very much “more is more”, with a figure-hugging cut, sequins, feathers, cut-outs and a leg slit.

Renee Zellweger (Matt Crossick/PA)

On the other side of the colour scheme came Renee Zellweger in a blush taffeta gown. The cut is Zellweger’s favourite – the actress consistently chooses a clavicle-baring, off-the-shoulder neckline for her red carpet outfits.

Ella Balinska (Ian West/PA)

The trend for uber-feminine, voluminous gowns shows no sign of going anywhere. Italian designer Giambattista Valli led the charge with these dresses on the red carpet, and here Ella Balinska wears a classic example of Valli’s work: a pale pink floral pattern, extra-long train and lots of frills.

Kaitlyn Dever (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kaitlyn Dever’s style often errs into girlish and twee, and this outfit is very much in her wheelhouse. The strapless Miu Miu gown was a softly shimmering pale pink, with Dever’s topknot giving the look a distinctly ballerina vibe.