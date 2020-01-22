Menu

In Pictures: Monty Python Jones a man of many talents

Terry Jones

Terry Jones was a member of the 1960s Monty Python whose satirical and subversive take on comedy helped revolutionise the genre.

The Oxford University graduate was a familiar sight with colleagues John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Michael Palin and the late Graham Chapman as they poked fun at targets that had previously been considered off limits.

He was a talented scholar and musician and in his later years shared his battle with dementia with the public as the condition took a grip on him.

Monty Python rehearsals – London
Terry Jones, Eric Idle, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam and John Cleese are seen rehearsing in 2014 (Ian West/PA)
Terry Jones death
Terry Jones with his fellow Pythons, John Cleese, Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam in a sketch with Eddie Izzard dressed as Gumbies in 1999 (Thane Bruckland/PA)
Graham Chapman plaque unveiled
Terry Jones (left) and Michael Palin (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A Very Special Afternoon Tea – Nourish website & community launch
Terry Jones attends A Very Special Afternoon Tea, with Prue Leith (left) and nutritionist to the stars Jane Clarke to launch Nourish website & community, helping people living with cancer and dementia (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Teenage Cancer Trust Gigs – Sir Paul McCartney – London
Terry Jones attending a Teenage Cancer Trust concert featuring Sir Paul McCartney (Yui Mok/PA)

Monty Python rehearsals – London
John Cleese and Terry Jones (Ian West/PA)
Ripping Yarns hopathon
Michael Palin and Terry Jones take part in the first Ripping Yarns hopathon to mark the DVD release of Ripping Yarns The Complete Series (Sean Dempsey/PA)
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus UK Premiere – London
Terry Jones arriving for the UK Film Premiere of The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus (Ian West/PA)
Monty Python’s The Life Of Brian screening
Then Aberystwyth town mayor Sue Jones-Davies pictured outside the Aberystwyth Arts Centre with Monty Python stalwarts Terry Jones and Michael Palin ahead of a special screening of the Life Of Brian (Gareth Llewellyn/PA)

New English Icons for
Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Graham Chapman, John Cleese and Michael Palin from Monty Python (PA)
Monty Python – London
Terry Gilliam, then mayor of London Ken Livingstone and Terry Jones join the Coconut Orchestra attempting to set a new world record (established by the 1,785 people who took part in a similar event last year in New York) in time to the Monty Python classic Always Look on the Bright Side Of Life, in Trafalgar Square (Stephen Kelly/PA)
Monty Python/30th Anniversary
Michael Palin, Terry Jones, John Cleese and Terry Gilliam at a photocall in London’s Leicester Square (Justin Williams/PA)
SHOWBIZ BBC/Python
Michael Palin, Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle and Terry Jones (BBC Two/PA)
