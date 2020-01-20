Love Island’s Connagh ‘dreams of becoming Marvel superhero’

Love Island’s Connagh Howard will be hoping his stay in the villa could lead to him becoming a Marvel superhero, according to his family.

The 27-year-old model has set pulses racing since entering the show as a late-comer last week, with the other Islanders and viewers commenting on his muscle-bound physique.

Speaking from their home in Cardiff, the Welshman’s family said they hope the programme acts as a springboard to his ambitions as an actor, following roles in Minnie Driver’s film Hunky Dory and in Eve Myles’s TV series Keeping Faith .

His father, Wayne Howard, 66, a retired teacher, told the PA news agency: “I’d hope some more modelling opportunities will open up, and then I think acting. He’s got the confidence to perform. I can see him going down that avenue, definitely.

“He’s an Avengers fan, a huge Marvel fan.

The Howard family – (L to R) sister Elinor, 24, mother Lynda, 57, father Wayne, 66, and Connagh, 27 (Family photo/PA)

“I think this experience will give him a lot of confidence, and after this he will think anything is possible.”

Connagh’s sister, Elinor Howard, 24, an assistant manager at a trade business, said: “His dream role would be as a superhero.

“If he could be in the Black Panther or something like that, that would be his dream. Maybe Black Panther’s son?”

Mother Lynda Howard, 57, a housing officer, said she had been surprised by the reaction to her son’s introduction, as well as to the “unusual” spelling of his name.

She said: “I wanted Connagh spelled with a “gh” because I wanted a Celtic-spelled name, because of my family origins coming from Ireland.

“I was really surprised by the reaction, because there’s many names today spelled and pronounced differently, and if that helps him stand out then great. I like it.”

The family said they were “proud” that Connagh has been seen using his Welsh language skills while speaking to current love interest Sophie Piper, who they say he had his eye on since watching the first episode of the show at home.

They also said the keen PlayStation gamer, who has participated in gaming tournaments across the country, is very different from his image as a hunk.

His sister said: “I think a lot of people get him wrong. In terms of looks, they think he’s a player, but as soon as you get to know him you know he’s the complete opposite.

“He is such a genuine, nice person, not one to get into confrontation or anything. I think this will bring him out of his shell.

“His best qualities are he’s goofy in a funny way, he’s a good listener, and he can give as good as he gets.”

Connagh’s relatives said his priority on the show is to find love, and they are confident he would share the show’s £50,000 prize money with his chosen girl were he to reach the final.

Elinor said: “If he got to the final he would split the money, 100% he would.

“Sophie comes across as a really nice girl. Shes got that athletic build, and I think he enjoys people who have easy conversation.”

His mother added: “He’s very particular. Without sounding big-headed, I know a lot of girls show their interest but he’s genuinely not that way inclined. If he likes somebody he will make it clear and he will see where that goes.”