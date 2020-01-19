Love Island set for a shake-up as new bombshell arrives

Love Island is set for a shake-up as a former Miss England contestant moves into the villa.

The arrival of part-time model and carer Rebecca Gormley was teased at the end of Sunday night’s instalment of the ITV2 show.

Describing herself as “fearless and spontaneous”, the 21-year-old said she already has her eye on Connagh Howard, Callum Jones and Mike Boateng – and will go “as far as I need to go” to get the man she wants.

Gormley, who came sixth in Miss England 2019 and won Miss Newcastle in 2018, said: “I like a ‘Jack the lad’.

“He’s got to be the centre of attention, easy to get along with, and someone who gets involved with the chat.”

She said of her game plan: “I need to chat to them. I haven’t seen enough of them to know how I’m going to approach it.

“I like funny guys, so I’m thinking making the guy laugh is a tick in the box.

“But no smooth moves, I’ll just be myself.”

Elsewhere on Sunday night’s show, Sophie Piper defended Connagh over the recoupling.

Sophie Piper (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Last week, model Connagh picked Sophie – who is the younger sister of Rochelle Humes – to couple up with even though he knew that Connor Durman was keen to stay with her.

The move upset Connor, who admits things are going to be “awkward” from now on.

Mike Boateng also weighed in and told Connagh he could have handled things in another way.

But Sophie said: “You can’t even say that to him… he’s gone with his gut at the end of the day.

“I feel like you boys shouldn’t be beating him up about it.”

Jess Gale was also adjusting to life in the villa by herself after her twin Eve was dumped.

“I’m so blessed that all the girls are really nice, all the guys are really nice, it’s just not going to be the same,” she said.

Love Island continues on ITV2.