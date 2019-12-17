Who could replace Caroline Flack as host of Love Island?

Caroline Flack has confirmed she will not host the forthcoming winter series of Love Island following her assault charge.

Here are some of the people who could be in the running to replace her.

Maya Jama

Maya Jama (Matt Crossick/PA)

The TV presenter is considered the front-runner to take over from Flack, after her star turns as a guest on the ITV spin-off show Aftersun.

The former host of Trending Live on 4Music and Cannonball on ITV, she now presents a BBC Radio 1 show on Fridays and Saturdays.

Bookmaker Coral has her as the favourite to jet to off to South Africa in January for the first winter series of Love Island, with odds of 5-6.

Ant & Dec

Advertising

Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly (Matt Crossick/PA)

The presenting powerhouses have just wrapped another series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and would be considered a safe pair of hands to shepherd another key ITV show.

Bookies are offering odds of 5-2 that the duo will step in to take over the reins.

Iain Stirling

Advertising

Iain Stirling (Ian West/PA)

The comedian has been incredibly popular as the narrator of Love Island and the fact that he is already part of the ITV2 show could work in his favour.

He is currently 3-1 to step into Flack’s role in January.

Emily Atack

Emily Atack (Ian West/PA)

The former Inbetweeners actress has also been a popular guest on Aftersun and has been honing her presenting skills on I’m A Celebrity spin-off Extra Camp after coming second in the main show last year.

She also hosted the dating show Singletown with Joel Dommett earlier this year so is well versed in the world of romantic reality programmes.

Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt (Matt Alexander/PA)

The former queen of the I’m A Celebrity jungle, Moffatt has been a regular on television after first finding fame on Gogglebox.

Most recently she spent six weeks in Namibia with her family for the controversial show The British Tribe Next Door.

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins (Matt Crossick/PA)

One of the break-out stars of the 2019 series of the show, Higgins won fans for her flirtatious behaviour and frank conversations about sex.

She has since landed a presenting job on This Morning and will take part in Dancing On Ice next year.

However, her commitments with the skating show could leave her unavailable to jet off to South Africa, with Coral giving her odds of 12-1.

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Saturdays singer, and former host of The Xtra Factor, is a regular guest host on This Morning.

She filled in for Holly Willoughby on the breakfast show when the TV star flew to Australia in 2018 to fill in for Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and currently presents BBC One game show The Hit List with her husband, JLS star Marvin.

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore (Ian West/PA)

The Irish TV star, who is the girlfriend of Love Island narrator Stirling, has replaced Flack in a job before, when she took over I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! NOW! in 2011.

She has also presented on MTV News for seven years and took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

In 2018 she hosted ITV’s first attempt at a winter version of Love Island, Survival Of The Fittest, which included eventual Love Island winner Dani Dyer among its contestants.

Emma Willis

Emma Willis (Peter Byrne/PA)

Willis also got her big break on MTV and has since become a popular host for her presenting roles on Big Brother, The Voice and The Circle.

She also fronts ITV’s The Voice Kids and has presented the Brits nomination show and Comic Relief.

The new series of Love Island starts on January 12 on ITV2.