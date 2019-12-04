Menu

In Pictures: First look at James Bond’s No Time To Die

Showbiz | Published:

The first trailer, as well as a set of new photographs, has been released.

Fans have been given a first look at the new James Bond film, No Time To Die.

From introducing new characters like Nomi (Lashana Lynch) to returning old favourites including villain Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), here is a look at the first set of photographs from the film:

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond (Nicola Dove/Danjaq/MGM/PA)
The actor said the trailer for No Time To Die ‘shows some of the work we’ve done’ (Nicola Dove/Danjaq/MGM/PA)
Christoph Waltz returns as Blofeld (Nicola Dove/MGM/PA)
No Time To Die
The trailer teases the relationship between Bond and Madeleine Swann, played by Lea Seydoux (Nicola Dove/Danjaq/MGM/PA)
Lashana Lynch makes her debut as a 00 agent named Nomi (Nicola Dove/MGM/PA)

No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas on April 2 2020.

