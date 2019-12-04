Advertising
In Pictures: First look at James Bond’s No Time To Die
The first trailer, as well as a set of new photographs, has been released.
Fans have been given a first look at the new James Bond film, No Time To Die.
From introducing new characters like Nomi (Lashana Lynch) to returning old favourites including villain Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), here is a look at the first set of photographs from the film:
No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas on April 2 2020.
