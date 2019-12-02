Doctor Who returns: TV bosses confirm start of new series

Doctor Who will return to TV screens on New Year’s Day, bosses have confirmed, with a two-part episode called Spyfall.

The 11th series of the BBC One sci-fi hit, and Jodie Whittaker’s first as the Time Lord, ended in December last year.

The new 12th series will land on January 1 2020, with Stephen Fry and Sir Lenny Henry set to appear.

The following instalments will air on Sundays.

Plot details and why the opening episode, penned by show boss Chris Chibnall, is called Spyfall is yet to be confirmed.

Whittaker, the 13th Doctor, will again be joined by Tosin Cole as Ryan, Mandip Gill as Yaz, and Bradley Walsh as Graham.

Famous faces such as actors Robert Glenister and Goran Visnjic are also set to appear in the series.

TV bosses have promised “blockbuster action”, saying the Doctor is “well and truly back with a bang”.