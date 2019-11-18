Sir Paul McCartney teases Glastonbury appearance in cryptic tweet

A cryptic social media post from Sir Paul McCartney has prompted speculation among fans that he will perform at Glastonbury Festival next year.

The ex-Beatle tweeted a picture featuring American composer and pianist Philip Glass, Hollywood star Emma Stone and musician Chuck Berry.

Their surnames Glass, Stone and Berry, when said together, are similar to Glastonbury.

Within minutes the tweet had been retweeted and liked several hundred times, with one fan commenting: “philip glass, sharon stone, chuck berry + glastonbury. i got it! x”

Another wrote: “PAUL IS HEADLINING GLASTONBURY HOLY SHIT.”

One fan tweeted: “Ok now I need to somehow magically get a Glastonbury ticket.”

Sir Paul, 77, is one of the top acts rumoured to be performing at next year’s 50th anniversary event.

Talking about the possibility of taking to the stage at the world-renowned music event, he told Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show in September: “People are saying that it will be good if I did it, so I’m starting to think about whether I can or whether it would be a good thing.

“My kids are saying ‘Dad, we’ve got to talk about Glastonbury’, and I think I know what they mean.”

He last played the festival’s Pyramid Stage in 2004, delivering a set spanning his career from his time in the Fab Four to Wings and his solo material.

Last month, Diana Ross was the first artist to be confirmed for Glastonbury 2020.

The Motown star will play in the coveted Legends slot at the festival, which takes place from June 24-28.

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary sold out in just over half an hour when they went on sale in October.

All 135,000 tickets for the 2020 event were bought within 34 minutes, according to organisers.