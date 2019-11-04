Guy Pearce seen as Scrooge in first look at A Christmas Carol

Guy Pearce is seen as Scrooge in a first-look teaser for A Christmas Carol.

The new BBC adaptation of Charles Dickens’s story – described as “a spine-tingling immersion into Scrooge’s dark night of the soul” – will air on BBC One this Christmas.

The creepy first trailer sees the Ghost of Christmas Past (Andy Serkis) telling Scrooge: “Tonight you will not sleep.

“Come and look upon the evil that you did.”

The action shifts to scenes of Scrooge’s wrongdoing, and he asks: “What do you want?”

“To inspect your heart and soul,” the Ghost replies.

The three-part special is a joint venture between BBC One and American TV channel FX, and was penned by Peaky Blinders and Taboo writer Steven Knight.

The cast includes Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley, Charlotte Riley as Lottie, Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit, Vinette Robinson as Mary Cratchit, Jason Flemyng as the Ghost of Christmas Future, Kayvan Novak as Ali Baba, Lenny Rush as Tim Cratchit and Johnny Harris as Franklin Scrooge.