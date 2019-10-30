Bookies name favourite to provide John Lewis Christmas advert music

Lewis Capaldi is the bookies’ favourite to provide the soundtrack for the annual John Lewis Christmas advert.

The department store heralds the festive season with TV adverts which often have an emotional message.

Scottish chart-topper Capaldi is the firm favourite to provide the music for the 2019 campaign.

Lewis Capaldi (Lesley Martin/PA)

Bookies fancy him at 2/5, far ahead of Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith in second and third.

Betway’s Alan Alger said: “The release of the John Lewis Christmas advert marks the start of the festive season and each year the retailer aims to win over the hearts of the nation.

“It’ll be difficult to top last year’s The Boy And The Piano, which featured the legendary Elton John.

“Although Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran are front runners, originality in advertising is key and we might see a Christmas surprise from the retailer.”

Advertising

Sir Elton John in the 2018 ad (John Lewis & Partners/PA)

Also in contention are Lily Allen, Elbow and Tom Odell, who have been involved with the advert in the past, and Brit Award-winning Jorja Smith.

Allen covered Keane’s song Somewhere Only We Know in 2013 for an advert featuring animated animals.

This was followed in 2014 by Odell, who sang a cover of John Lennon’s track Real Love, featuring a boy’s friendship with a penguin.

Advertising

Norwegian singer Aurora covered Oasis track Half The World Away in 2015, with an advert following a young girl trying to communicate with an old man on the moon.

Vaults covered One Day I’ll Fly Away by Randy Crawford in 2016, for an ad about a dog dreaming of having a go on a trampoline.

A monster living under a bed was the focus in 2017 in an advert for which Elbow performed Beatles song Golden Slumbers.

Last year Sir Elton appeared in an ad featuring his own hit Your Song.