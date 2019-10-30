Best celebrity Halloween looks of the year so far

Halloween is just around the corner and a host of stars have already been showing off their creepiest looks.

We round up some of the best costumes from the last few days.

:: Liam Payne

The One Direction heartthrob dressed as Clark Kent and Superman for a Halloween bash.

Images shared online showed the singer dressed smartly in a suit. His shirt was open to the waist, giving a peek at the superhero costume underneath.

:: Ciara and Russell Wilson

Advertising

Ciara and Russell Wilson recreated Beyonce and Jay Z’s Ape**** music video for the spooky holiday.

Photos and video shared on Instagram show the couple dressed as the music superstars, with Ciara in a pale purple satin suit and Wilson in powder blue.

The pair posed in front of a picture – but whereas in the music video it was of the Mona Lisa, in the Wilsons’ snap it was of Barack and Michelle Obama.

:: Geri Horner

Advertising

Horner was transformed into Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders for Halloween.

The Spice Girl shared a video of herself leading a horse along, as she said in a Birmingham accent: “All right, it’s not about France or the garrison. We’re all in agreement, for generations, killing a man affects the heart.

“We can change who we are, but we can’t change what we want.”

“Get to work – cut him,” she adds, as the camera pans around to show some pumpkins carved for Halloween.

“No rest for you in this lifetime. Maybe the next,” mutters the singer.

:: Ashley Graham

Model Graham, who is expecting her first baby, dressed up as cartoon bombshell Jessica Rabbit in a skintight red latex dress.

She added purple gloves, a scarlet wig, and some colourful make-up to complete the eye-catching look.

“Macho Man knocked up Jessica Rabbit for Halloween,” she captioned the snap on Instagram.

:: Rose McGowan

my Halloween costume is an homage to one if the greatest women ever @miafarrow pic.twitter.com/pWNtDSLUE9 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2019

McGowan used Halloween as an opportunity to pay tribute to Mia Farrow.

The actress tweeted a picture of herself in a nightdress and clutching a knife as she portrayed Farrow’s character from the 1968 movie Rosemary’s Baby.

“My Halloween costume is an homage to one if the greatest women ever @miafarrow,” she wrote.

:: Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner made sure her one-year-old daughter looked the part for Halloween – dressing her as her own mini-me.

Images posted on Instagram showed Stormi dressed in a tiny version of the outfit her mum wore to the Met Gala, complete with feather trim and a purple wig.

:: Jessica Biel

Biel showed her sense of humour by dressing up as her husband Justin Timberlake back in his NSYNC days.

The actress wore a curly wig that resembled Timberlake’s old look, and dressed in one of his outfits from his boy band days.

Singer Timberlake transformed himself into a giant microphone to complete their Halloween look.